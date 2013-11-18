FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JinkoSolar Holding Q3 adjusted earnings per ads $1.36
November 18, 2013 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-JinkoSolar Holding Q3 adjusted earnings per ads $1.36

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd : * Announces third quarter 2013 financial results * Qtrly total solar product shipments were 518.9 megawatts, up 54.8% * Q3 earnings per ads $0.72 * Says for the fourth quarter of 2013, expect total solar module shipments to

be in the range of 500mw to 530mw * Q3 non-GAAP earnings per ads $1.36 * Q3 revenue $320.7 million, up 11.2 percent * FY 2013 total solar module shipments been revised upwards,will now be in

range of 1.7-1.8 gw, compared to previous guidance of 1.5-1.7gw * Q3 revenue view $302.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Says by the end of the year, total operational solar pv projects are expected

to be in the range of 210mw to 230mw * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

