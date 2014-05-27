JinkoSolar posts net profit as US, Japan shipments rise

May 27 (Reuters) - JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd, a Chinese solar panel maker, posted a quarterly net profit as shipments rose to higher margin markets such as Japan and the United States.
JinkoSolar reported a net income of $1.5 million attributable to shareholders for the first quarter ended March 31 compared with a net loss of $20.7 million, a year earlier.
On a per American depositary share (ADS) basis, the company’s net loss narrowed to 20 cents from 92 cents, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 73 percent to $323.9 million.
