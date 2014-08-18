FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-JinkoSolar profit nearly triples on higher shipments, prices
August 18, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-JinkoSolar profit nearly triples on higher shipments, prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds details from release, background, share)

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chinese solar panel maker JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd’s second-quarter profit nearly tripled as shipments and prices increased, sending the company’s shares up nearly 3 percent in premarket trading.

The company, which is expanding into other regions to offset recent U.S. import duty regulations, also raised its full year module shipment forecast to 2.9-3.2 gigawatts (GW) from 2.3-2.5 GW.

JinkoSolar, which is expanding into Asia, Europe, Latin America and Africa, said it shipped 570.8 megawatts (MW) of solar modules in the quarter ended June 30, meeting the lower end of its forecast of 570-600 MW.

Total shipments, which includes solar modules and wafers, shot up 35 percent to 659.5 MW in the quarter.

Solar panel makers suffered a setback last month when the United States set new import duties on products from China and Taiwan after the Commerce Department found that solar panels and cells were being sold too cheaply.

JinkoSolar’s rival ReneSola Ltd said last week it would use contract manufacturers across the globe to bypass the anti-dumping duties.

However, JinkoSolar’s shipments to the United States increased 61.3 percent sequentially in the quarter, helping the company gain market share, Chief Executive Kangping Chen said.

“While this is partially due to rush orders, it demonstrates our commitment to and growing customer base in the U.S. market.”

The company’s net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $22.3 million, or 64 cents per American depositary share (ADS), from $8 million, or 36 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 36 percent to $392.1 million.

Analysts’ on average were expecting a profit of 76 cents per ADS and revenue of $391.61 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

JinkoSolar’s shares were up 2.9 percent at $28.63 in premarket trading on Monday. Up to Friday’s close of $27.82, they had almost doubled in the past 12 months. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian and Savio D‘Souza)

