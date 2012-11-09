FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JinkoSolar products to attract U.S. anti-dumping duties
November 9, 2012 / 10:00 AM / 5 years ago

JinkoSolar products to attract U.S. anti-dumping duties

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chinese solar company JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd said its imports into the United States will begin to attract anti-dumping duties, following a ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission.

The trade commission determined the company’s imports “materially injure” U.S. industry, JinkoSolar said in a statement.

It will have to pay anti-dumping duty at 15.42 percent and countervailing duty at 15.24 percent for cells and modules imported from China.

In May, the U.S. hit Chinese solar companies with punitive import tariffs of 30 percent or more, ruling they had dumped cut-price solar panels on the U.S. market.

Several of the Chinese companies and a solar trade group opposed to the tariffs denounced the duties, arguing they would drive up costs for the clean energy source, stunting its growth.

“We are disappointed with the International Trade Commission’s final determination on the injury,” Chairman Xiande Li said.

The tariffs are unlikely to have an impact on its business as the United States forms a “fairly small percentage” of the company’s total module shipments, he said.

