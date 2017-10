Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chinese solar company JinkoSolar Holding Co posted its fourth straight quarterly loss on a sharp fall in selling prices.

The company reported a second-quarter net loss of $48.9 million, or $2.20 per American Depositary Share (ADS), c ompared with net income of $36.4 million, or $1.38 per ADS, a year ear lier.

Revenue fell 45 percent to $194.9 million.