Oct 23 (Reuters) - Jiugui Liquor Co Ltd

* Says Q3 net loss at 31.6 million yuan (5.16 million US dollar) , expects full-year net loss at 90-120 million yuan

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1182 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)