FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China police detain 6 for theft that pushed liquor firm into red
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 30, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

China police detain 6 for theft that pushed liquor firm into red

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Police in China have detained six people in connection with a theft of some 100 million yuan ($16.5 million) from a bank account of drinks firm Jiugui Liquor Co Ltd that helped push the company into a loss for 2013.

The official Xinhua news agency said the six had been detained in various areas of central and eastern China, citing a police chief in the company’s home base of Hunan province. The report did not give further details.

Jiugui Liquor, one of China’s top producers of the fiery, grain-based baijiu alcoholic drink that is a staple of celebratory gatherings, said earlier this week that the money had been withdrawn over a period of three days from one of its accounts at the Agricultural Bank of China.

The impact would help push the company to a net loss for 2013, it added.

China’s baijiu makers have struggled of late with falling demand as the Chinese government’s anti-corruption and austerity drive has led to officials being told to cut back on banquets and celebrations. (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Matt Driskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.