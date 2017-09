Jan 27 (Reuters) - China’s Jiugui Liquor Co Ltd

* Says police investigating 100 million yuan ($16.53 million)stolen from its account with Agricultural Bank of China’s Hangzhou Branch, financial impact of the theft still uncertain

Source text in Chinese:link.reuters.com/jef46v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0488 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsroom)