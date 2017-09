May 9 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Says it establishes wholly-owned unit in Zhejiang Province, which will be engaged in the provision of drugs and medical apparatus and instruments

* Says the newly-formed company with a registered capital of 20 mln yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/whVqNx

