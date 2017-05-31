Judge allows fraudulent concealment claim over J&J antibiotic

Johnson and Johnson and its Janssen Pharmaceuticals unit must face claims that they concealed the risks of the antibiotic Levaquin from an Illinois woman who said she suffered debilitating side effects from the drug, a federal judge ruled.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman in Chicago rejected the pharmaceutical companies' argument that they had no duty to disclose safety information about Levaquin, a drug widely prescribed to treat infections.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sovmTC