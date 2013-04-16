FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illinois jury finds in favor of J&J in hip implant trial
April 16, 2013 / 11:31 PM / in 4 years

Illinois jury finds in favor of J&J in hip implant trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - An Illinois jury on Tuesday found in favor of Johnson & Johnson’s DePuy unit in a product liability lawsuit involving the company’s ASR hip implant, J&J said.

The jury awarded no damages to plaintiff Carol Strum, the company said. Strum, a nurse who claimed her ASR hip was defective, received the implant in 2008 and had it removed in 2011.

J&J voluntarily recalled the ASR hip from the market in August 2010. The company said about 10,750 plaintiffs have direct claims in pending lawsuits over the product. Strum’s case was the second to go to trial.

“DePuy’s actions concerning the product were appropriate and responsible, including the program to address patients’ medical costs related to the recall,” said Lorie Gawreluk, a spokeswoman for DePuy.

