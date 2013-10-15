FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J&J results beat estimates on strong drug sales
October 15, 2013 / 11:59 AM / 4 years ago

J&J results beat estimates on strong drug sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson reported better than expected quarterly results on strong growth for its prescription drugs, including new treatments for cancer and to prevent blood clots.

The diversified healthcare company on Tuesday reported net earnings of $2.98 billion, or $1.04 per share, for the third quarter. That compared with $2.97 billion, or $1.05 per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding special items, J&J earned $1.36 per share. Analysts on average, had expected $1.32 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

