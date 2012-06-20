J&J close to settling with DOJ over marketing-WSJ

June 20 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson is close to reaching a settlement with the U.S. Justice Dept. over allegations it promoted its antipsychotic Risperdal for unapproved uses that could cost the healthcare conglomerate at least $1.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The report, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter, said the sides are discussing a deal of between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion that could be finalized in a few weeks. It also said the final amount could exceed $2 billion.

J&J declined to comment on the report.

Earlier this month, the company said it would take a special charge of about $600 million in the second quarter to bolster reserves for a potential settlement of civil lawsuits related to how it marketed Risperdal and other drugs.

J&J is facing a number of lawsuits from states that allege it improperly marketed Risperdal for patients and conditions for which it was not approved by U.S. regulators - including elderly residents of nursing homes.