A federal appeals court on Thursday revived claims by 12
Minnesota women against Johnson & Johnson’s Mentor Worldwide
unit, the former maker of the ObTape transvaginal sling,
reversing a lower-court ruling that their lawsuits were filed
too late.
The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the lower court
erred in finding the actions untimely simply because they were
filed more than six years after the women had their slings
removed. There was no evidence to show that the women knew that
ObTape was the cause of their ailments as required under
Minnesota law to start the statute of limitations running, the
appeals court held.
