A federal appeals court on Thursday revived claims by 12 Minnesota women against Johnson & Johnson’s Mentor Worldwide unit, the former maker of the ObTape transvaginal sling, reversing a lower-court ruling that their lawsuits were filed too late.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the lower court erred in finding the actions untimely simply because they were filed more than six years after the women had their slings removed. There was no evidence to show that the women knew that ObTape was the cause of their ailments as required under Minnesota law to start the statute of limitations running, the appeals court held.

