March 15, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 6 years ago

J&J set to win EU okay to buy Synthes - source

BRUSSELS, March 15 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson is set to gain EU approval for its planned $21.3 billion buy of Swiss medical devices maker Synthes after offering concessions to address concerns over its dominance in trauma devices, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

J&J, which is buying Synthes to boost its orthopedics franchise in its largest ever acquisition, submitted its proposals to the European Commission last month.

“The deal will be cleared by the Commission,” said the person who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The EU’s executive has set an April 26 deadline for its decision.

