BRIEF-JJ Auto H1 revenues climbed by 7.1 pct to EUR 52.2 mln
August 28, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-JJ Auto H1 revenues climbed by 7.1 pct to EUR 52.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - JJ Auto AG : * Says half-year results 2014 reflect positive business development * Says revenues climbed by 7.1 percent to 52.2 million euros in H1 of 2014 (H1

2013: 48.7 million euros) * Says H1 gross profit up 13.4 percent to 12.3 million euros (H1 2013: 10.9

million euros) * Says in H1 a 8.3 percent growth in profit from operations (EBIT) amounting to

10.9 million euros (H1 2013: 10.1 million euros) * Says H1 net profit rose by 8.5 percent to 8.2 million euros (H1 2013: 7.5

million euros) * Says expects to achieve a revenue growth of above 15 per cent in RMB terms

for the full financial year 2014 * Says 2014 gross profit margin presumably to be maintained at least at 23

percent while EBIT margin expected to be about 21 per cent * Source text-bit.ly/1tYnRxn * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
