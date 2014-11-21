FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JJ Auto AG says 9-month revenue up 14.1 pct to 85.6 mln euros
November 21, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-JJ Auto AG says 9-month revenue up 14.1 pct to 85.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - JJ Auto AG

* Says in first nine months of 2014 revenue of JJ Auto AG increased by 14.1 pct to 85.6 million euros

* Says Q3 revenues amounted to 33.3 million euros and thus were 26.6 pct higher compared to previous year’s Q3

* Says EBIT grew by 7.2 pct to 17.8 million euros in first nine months 2014 (9 months 2013: 16.6 million euros)

* Says net profit recorded an increase of 8.2 pct to 13.2 million euros in first nine months of 2014 (9 months 2013: 12.4 million euros)

* Still expects to achieve a growth in revenue of more than 15 pct in RMB terms for complete financial year 2014

* Says gross profit margin is expected to be maintained at least at 23 pct while EBIT margin is expected to be around 21 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

