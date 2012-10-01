FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JJB sells 20 stores to Sports Direct; 2,200 jobs axed
October 1, 2012 / 3:21 PM / in 5 years

JJB sells 20 stores to Sports Direct; 2,200 jobs axed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* JJB names KPMG as administrator

* Sells 20 stores to Sports Direct

* Deal worth 23.7 mln stg, plus potential 0.25 mln stg

* Remaining 133 stores closed, 2,200 staff made redundant

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Debt-laden British retailer JJB Sports Plc on Monday said it had agreed to sell 20 stores to rival Sports Direct for almost 24 million pounds ($39 million), although 2,200 staff at its remaining shops would be made redundant.

Wigan-based JJB, which has been reporting losses since 2009, said administrators KPMG had agreed a deal with Sports Direct to safeguard around 550 UK jobs, but that the remaining 133 stores would be closed today. ($1 = 0.6193 British pounds)

