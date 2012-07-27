FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JJB Sports says CEO steps down
July 27, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

JJB Sports says CEO steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Struggling British retailer JJB Sports Plc said Chief Executive Keith Jones would step down with immediate effect and that it was in advanced talks to appoint an interim CEO.

The company, which had named U.S. retail veteran Robert Corliss chairman to accelerate a turnaround, said Jones would stay in an advisory capacity until the end of August. Corliss will take over as chairman from Sept. 1.

JJB, whose sales have fallen sharply since April, has been hurt by unusually soggy weather in April and June and an equally damp response to its football jerseys despite the European Football Championship in June.

“During his time at JJB, Keith helped to secure vital additional funding for the business and significantly strengthened relations with our major supplier partners,” Corliss said in a statement.

Shares in JJB, which have shed three-fourths of their value in the last year, were down about half a percent at 5.5 pence at 1250 GMT on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.

