JJB Sports names interim CEO
July 30, 2012 / 8:45 AM / in 5 years

JJB Sports names interim CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Struggling British sports goods retailer JJB Sports Plc said it named Beverley Williams as its interim chief executive, following the resignation of Keith Jones on Friday.

Williams, who has over 25 years experience in the retail business, most recently served as co-CEO of Canadian lingerie retailer La Senza, a unit of Limited Brands Inc.

Williams will join JJB Sports with immediate effect and work closely with Chairman-designate Bob Corliss, the company said.

JJB Sports said on Friday that Jones had stepped down.

