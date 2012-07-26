FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JJB Sports CEO to step down -report
July 26, 2012 / 11:28 PM / 5 years ago

JJB Sports CEO to step down -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - British retailer JJB Sports’ chief executive is to step down just weeks after its new chairman-elect took the reins, the Daily Telegraph reported on Friday.

The British sports goods retailer, which issued a profit warning earlier this month, has been reporting losses for the last few years under Keith Jones’ stewardship.

JJB’s new chairman, U.S. retail veteran Robert Corliss, was brought in following a cash injection from U.S. retailer Dick’s Sporting Goods and is set to take over officially from former chairman Mike McTighe on Sept. 1.

JJB Sports got a 20 million pounds ($31.40 million) lifeline from Dick’s Sporting Goods in April and has since been revamping its stores.

However, it has been left behind by larger rival Sports Direct, owned by Newcastle United football club owner Mike Ashley.

JJB Sports could not be reached for immediate comment.

