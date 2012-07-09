FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-JJB Sports sales fall sharply
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 9, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-JJB Sports sales fall sharply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer JJB Sports Plc said sales fell significantly short of expectations for the crucial second quarter.

The company also said Robert J. Corliss would replace Mike McTighe as chairman, effective September 1.

The European Football Championships in June did not boost sales of its football merchandise as it had expected, JJB Sports said.

Like-for-like sales for the 22 weeks ended July 1 fell 8 percent, hurt by bad weather.

Britain faced record rainfall in April and June.

Shares in the company, which received a 20 million pounds lifeline from U.S. retailer Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc in April, closed at 9.85 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.

