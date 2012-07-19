FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-JJB Sports in talks with partners after sales slide
July 19, 2012 / 6:27 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-JJB Sports in talks with partners after sales slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - JJB Sports Plc said it was consulting its partners in an attempt to tackle a sharp fall in revenues since April, which it put down to disappointing sales of football replica kits associated with the European Football Championships.

The British retailer said on Thursday that it had also been hit by the wet early summer, with group like-for-like sales for the 24 weeks to 15 July down 8.7 percent and the cash margin by 16.6 percent. As at 18 July, the group’s net bank debt was 17.7 million pounds ($27.7 million).

Chairman elect Bob Corliss said: “There is a lot of work to do, and we have hit the ground running. We are continuing to work collaboratively with our business partners to address the challenges faced by JJB.”

