JJB Sports says in talks with suitors

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Debt-laden JJB Sports Plc said it was in talks with several parties who have offered to buy it but ordinary shareholders were unlikely to see any value from a deal.

The sporting goods retailer’s shares more than doubled to 0.79 pence but closed up 30 percent at 0.45 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday. They have fallen 85 percent since it put itself up for sale on Aug. 30.

JJB Sports has been rocked by funding issues, falling sales and stiff competition as UK store chains battle weak consumer spending, muted wage growth and government austerity measures.

A string of household retail names including Woolworths and MFI have gone out of business in recent years, undermined by price-cutting from supermarkets and rising online sales.