Jan 14 (Reuters) - Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co Ltd

* Says to acquire hotel operator Groupe du Louvre for about 960 million euros ($1.13 billion) to 1.21 billion euros from Star SDL Investment

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/14VhxQY

