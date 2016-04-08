FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Women's clothing retailer J.Jill taps banks for IPO - source
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 8, 2016 / 6:55 PM / a year ago

Women's clothing retailer J.Jill taps banks for IPO - source

Lauren Hirsch

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Women’s apparel and footwear retailer J.Jill Group has tapped Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies Group LLC as underwriters for a possible initial public offering, a source familiar with the matter said.

Private equity firm TowerBrook Capital Partners LP, which bought the retailer last year, could raise about $150 million in an offering that could value J.Jill at around $750 million to $800 million, the source said.

TowerBrook bought J.Jill from private equity firm Golden Gate Capital and global investment firm Arcapita last March.

TowerBrook declined to comment.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news on Friday. (on.wsj.com/1TGtHDm) (Additional reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.