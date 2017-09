Jan 4 (Reuters) - Jiangsu JiuJiuJiu Technology :

*Says Shaanxi unit to recall Ammonium Ferric Citrate and Vitamin B1 Syrup II, over concerns of high chromium content

* Says the recall involves sales of 1.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:hsvp.com/2312

