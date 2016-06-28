FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JKX Oil & Gas' largest shareholder nixes most AGM proposals
#Energy
June 28, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

JKX Oil & Gas' largest shareholder nixes most AGM proposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - JKX Oil & Gas Plc said Tuesday its biggest shareholder voted against approving the company’s remuneration policy and the re-appointment of its non-executive directors, among other proposed resolutions at its annual general meeting.

JKX said only three of 11 resolutions proposed were approved and that Eclairs Group Ltd, which owns about 47.3 million shares in the company, was the main shareholder opposing the other resolutions.

The company, which overhauled its board earlier this year, said it would continue to assess the implications of the votes, and consult with shareholders.

JKX’s shares closed down nearly 3 percent. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
