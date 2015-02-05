Russia's Proxima considering potential offer for JKX Oil

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Russian investment firm Proxima Capital Group said it was in “very early” stages of considering a potential offer for London-listed JKX Oil & Gas Plc.

JKX’s shares, which were up about 10 percent before the announcement, surged as much as 46 percent.

Proxima said it planned to approach JKX’s board with its proposals.

Proxima has until March 5 to announce if it intends to make a firm offer for JKX.

JKX shares were up 40.5 percent at 26 pence on the London Stock Exchange at 1239 GMT. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)