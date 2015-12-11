FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JKX's second-biggest shareholder seeks board shake-up
#Energy
December 11, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

JKX's second-biggest shareholder seeks board shake-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - JKX Oil & Gas Plc’s second largest shareholder, Proxima Capital Group Inc, said it sought a general meeting of the company to elect a new management.

Russia-based Proxima, which dropped its intention to make an offer for JKX in February, said it proposed to appoint Paul Ostling, a former COO of Ernst and Young, as chairman and Tom Reed as chief executive.

Proxima, which owns about a fifth of JKX’s shares, said in February that it no longer intended to make an offer for the company, two weeks after saying it was considering a potential offer for the company.

JKX was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

