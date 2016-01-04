FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JKX Oil urges investors to vote against Proxima proposals
January 4, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

JKX Oil urges investors to vote against Proxima proposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - JKX Oil & Gas Plc has urged shareholders to vote against a call by its second-largest shareholder, Proxima Capital Group Inc, to remove seven out of nine of the energy company’s directors at a general meeting to be held on Jan 28.

JKX said it believed Proxima’s proposals were an attempt to seize control of the London-listed company without making a bid for it at a fair premium.

Proxima, which owns roughly a fifth of JKX, called on investors last month to move to replace a majority of JKX’s directors including its chairman, chief executive, and finance director. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

