JKX restricts two investors from attending board shake-up meeting

Jan 25 (Reuters) - JKX Oil & Gas Plc, whose second-largest investor is seeking a board shake-up, said it had issued notices to two of its shareholders, restricting them from attending or voting at its upcoming general meeting.

The company said it had “considerable cause” to believe that information given by investors Eclairs Group Ltd and Glengary Overseas Ltd in response to disclosure notices was “false or materially incorrect”.

JKX said it had not been able to fully determine the ownership structures behind and the voting agreements relating to Eclairs’ 27.47 percent interest in JKX and Glengary’s 11.42 percent.

The company has repeatedly urged shareholders to reject shareholder Proxima Capital Group Inc’s bid to remove seven out of JFX’s nine directors, including its chairman, chief executive and finance director.

A general meeting is scheduled for Jan. 28. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)