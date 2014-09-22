FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JKX plans capex cut to offset tax hike in Ukraine
#Credit Markets
September 22, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

JKX plans capex cut to offset tax hike in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - JKX Oil & Gas Plc said it would substantially reduce its capital expenditure to offset the impact of higher production taxes introduced by the Ukrainian government last month.

The company said on Monday that the additional taxation costs amount to about 25 percent of its budgeted capital expenditure programme in Ukraine for 2014.

JKX, which has most of its production assets in Ukraine and Russia, said last month that it would take “operational and financial measures” after Ukraine almost doubled its gas production tax rate to 55 percent between Aug. 1 and the end of the year.

The additional production tax costs due to the legislation was $10 million for the five-month period from August to December 2014, the company said. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
