FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JKX seeks investor support as shareholder revolt looms
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 29, 2013 / 6:42 AM / 4 years ago

JKX seeks investor support as shareholder revolt looms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - JKX Oil and Gas Plc, which is under pressure from its largest investor to replace its chief executive, urged its shareholders on Wednesday to support all resolutions at its annual general meeting.

The Eclairs Group, an investment vehicle of Ukrainian billionaire Igor Kolomoisky who owns a 27 percent stake in JKX, recommended last week that shareholders vote against the re-election of Paul Davies as director at JKX’s annual general meeting on June 5.

The move by Eclairs is “an opportunistic attempt to secure control of its assets and the benefits of action taken by the board without paying any premium to other shareholders,” JKX said in a statement.

Shares in the Eastern Europe-focused energy group, which have lost about 45 percent of their value over the past year, closed at 59 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

The stock has gained about 5 percent since Eclairs made public its demand to replace Davies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.