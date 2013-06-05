FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JKX shareholders re-elect CEO to board
June 5, 2013 / 3:20 PM / in 4 years

JKX shareholders re-elect CEO to board

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Shareholders of JKX Oil and Gas re-elected Chief Executive Paul Davies as a director, giving the company a victory over its two largest investors who have been demanding his ouster.

Eclairs Group Ltd, controlled by Ukrainian billionaire Igor Kolomoisky, and Glengary Overseas Ltd attended the annual meeting and voted after a London court disallowed the company’s efforts to bar them.

The investors together own about 40 percent of JKX, an oil and gas producer with most of its operations in eastern Europe. Kolomoisky is JKX’s biggest investor with a 27 percent stake.

JKX said on Wednesday that 52.24 percent of the votes cast were in favour of Davies’ re-election. Shareholders holding 82 of JKX’s shares voted.

Eclairs has called on fellow investors to remove Davies as CEO, citing an 88 percent fall in the company’s share price over the past five years. However, Eclairs has said it has no plans to take over the company, which has a market value of about 104 million pounds ($159 million).

JKX shares were down 0.4 percent at 60 pence at 1502 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

