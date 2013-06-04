FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JKX top investor says court allows it to attend annual meeting
June 4, 2013 / 5:46 PM / in 4 years

JKX top investor says court allows it to attend annual meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - JKX Oil & Gas’s largest investor, controlled by Ukrainian billionaire Igor Kolomoisky, will be allowed to attend the company’s annual meeting on Wednesday after a London court questioned JKX’s right to ban the 27 percent shareholder.

Eclairs Group and Glengary Overseas Ltd, which controls about 12 percent of JKX, were banned from the meeting after recommending last month that shareholders vote against the re-election of Chief Executive Paul Davies as a director.

Eclairs has called on fellow investors to remove Davies as CEO, citing an 88 percent fall in the company’s share price over the past five years. However, Eclairs has said it has no plans to take over the company.

Eclairs said on Tuesday the order had been issued on an interim basis pending a full trial expected to begin next month.

The statement did not mention Glengary and attempts to reach the company were not successful.

