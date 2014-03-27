FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JKX says Ukraine, Russia operations continue without disruption
March 27, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

JKX says Ukraine, Russia operations continue without disruption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - London-listed oil and gas producer JKX Oil & Gas Plc said operations continued without disruption in Ukraine and Russia, where the company has its primary production assets.

JKX said it expected gas realisations to remain stable in Ukraine and to rise in Russia.

Profit from operations after exceptional items jumped to $9.2 million for the year ended Dec 31 from $5.8 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell about 11 percent to $180.7 million.

Average production increased 18 percent to 9,731 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
