a year ago
John Laing Infrastructure expects post-Brexit slowdown
#Financials
September 12, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

John Laing Infrastructure expects post-Brexit slowdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd (JLIF), one of Europe's largest listed infrastructure funds, said it expects a slowdown in market activity due to Britain's vote to leave the European Union as investors assess the ramifications.

JLIF said it expected to see some pressure on asset pricing as non-sterling-denominated investors try to take advantage of a weakened currency.

However, JLIF said it did not expect the market slowdown to last long due to an oversupply of capital seeking investment in UK infrastructure at a time of a limited supply of projects.

Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
