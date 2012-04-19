FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jones Lang LaSalle assisting Macau anti-graft body
April 19, 2012 / 8:45 AM / in 5 years

Jones Lang LaSalle assisting Macau anti-graft body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 19 (Reuters) - Property brokerage Jones Lang LaSalle said on Thursday that it is assisting Macau’s anti-graft body with inquiries into the new corruption case involving jailed former government official Ao Man-long.

The Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) is the government entity charged with fighting corruption in the former Portuguese colony.

“Jones Lang LaSalle are currently assisting CCAC with its inquiries, we prefer not to comment further at this stage,” Jo Soo, head of marketing for Hong Kong and Macau, said in an email.

Ao, currently serving a 28-1/2 year sentence for taking bribes to expedite deals in Macau, is standing trial on nine fresh charges of alleged corruption.

The South China Morning Post reported on Thursday that Jones Lang LaSalle was named in court in connection with the Ao case.

