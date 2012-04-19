UPDATE 1-Jones Lang LaSalle says assisting Macau graft probe

By Alex Frew McMillan

HONG KONG, April 19 (Reuters) - Property brokerage Jones Lang LaSalle said on Thursday that it is assisting Macau’s anti-graft body with inquiries into a new corruption case involving jailed former government official Ao Man-long.

The Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) is the government entity charged with fighting corruption in the former Portuguese colony which returned to Chinese rule in 1999.

“Jones Lang LaSalle are currently assisting (the) CCAC with its inquiries. We prefer not to comment further at this stage,” Jo Soo, head of marketing for Hong Kong and Macau, said in an email.

Ao, currently serving a 28-1/2 year sentence for taking bribes to expedite deals in Macau, is standing trial on nine fresh corruption charges. He was previously secretary for transport and public works.

The South China Morning Post said on Thursday that Jones Lang LaSalle was named in court in connection with the Ao case, helping to submit the winning bid from a company called Moon Ocean on five plots of land near Macau International Airport. There was no suggestion of wrongdoing on the part of Jones Lang LaSalle in the report.

Hong Kong tycoon Joseph Lau, chairman of Hong Kong-based property developer Chinese Estates Holdings, has been requested to appear as a witness in Ao’s latest trial and has denied any wrongdoing.

Another high-profile Hong Kong businessman, Steven Lo, chairman of BMA Investment and South China Football Club, has also been named as a co-owner with Lau of an unnamed company that bid for the land.

Chinese Estates now owns 100 percent of Moon Ocean, which is developing the five plots into a high-end residential property project, La Scala, that was offered for sale last month.

Chinese Estates stressed on Thursday evening in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that Lau previously had no interest in Moon Ocean before it bought 70 percent from an independent company, Easy Action, in 2005, and the remaining 30 percent from another independent entity, Best Express Holdings, in 2011.

Jones Lang LaSalle declined to comment on whether it had represented Moon Ocean in the initial purchase, citing the ongoing investigation.