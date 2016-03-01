MOVES-LaSalle Investment appoints two new directors

March 1 (Reuters) - LaSalle Investment Management, owned by real estate company Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, hired Mike Pashley and Ali Imraan for its debt investment & special situations team.

Pashley will be regional director and Ali Imraan national director, and both will report to Amy Aznar, head of debt and special situations.

Pashley was previously European finance director at ARES European real estate platform, while Imraan worked with the asset backed finance team at the Royal Bank of Scotland. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)