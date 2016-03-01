FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-LaSalle Investment appoints two new directors
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 1, 2016

MOVES-LaSalle Investment appoints two new directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - LaSalle Investment Management, owned by real estate company Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, hired Mike Pashley and Ali Imraan for its debt investment & special situations team.

Pashley will be regional director and Ali Imraan national director, and both will report to Amy Aznar, head of debt and special situations.

Pashley was previously European finance director at ARES European real estate platform, while Imraan worked with the asset backed finance team at the Royal Bank of Scotland. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
