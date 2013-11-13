FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jaguar Land Rover mulling opening of Brazil car plant
November 13, 2013 / 5:56 PM / 4 years ago

Jaguar Land Rover mulling opening of Brazil car plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover on Wednesday said it was studying the possibility of opening a manufacturing plant in Brazil.

“A detailed feasibility study is underway to consider Brazil as a possible future location for a Jaguar Land Rover automotive facility,” the company said in a statement sent to Reuters on Wednesday, adding that “no final decisions have been made.”

The company, owned by India’s Tata Motors, added that it has ambitious plans to expand its manufacturing footprint and increase production in markets outside of Britain, particularly in China and Brazil.

Earlier on Wednesday Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo reported that Land Rover was looking to invest around 270 million pounds ($431.72 million) in a facility to build SUVs in Rio de Janeiro state.

