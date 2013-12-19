UK fines insurance broker over bribery, corruption risks

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator on Thursday fined insurance broker JLT Specialty Limited over 1.8 million pounds ($2.95 million) for an “unacceptable” approach to bribery and corruption risks from overseas payments.

“These failings are unacceptable given JLTSL actually had the checks in place to manage risk, but didn’t use them effectively, despite being warned by the FCA that they needed to up their game,” said Tracey McDermott, head of enforcement and financial crime at the Financial Conduct Authority. ($1 = 0.6101 British pounds) (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Kylie MacLellan)