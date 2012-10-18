FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Broker JLT sees lower reinsurance profit
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Broker JLT sees lower reinsurance profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - British insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson said it expected profit to fall at its reinsurance business this year because big insurers were passing on less risk than in 2011.

“We have experienced some large primary insurers retaining more risk,” JLT said in a statement.

“This, together with our continued investment in the business, means we now expect trading profit in this division to be lower in 2012 than in 2011.”

The company’s overall trading performance between July and October was in line with its own expectations, it added, helped by strong revenue growth in Latin America and Asia.

JLT shares closed at 773 pence on Wednesday, valuing the group at about 1.7 billion pounds ($2.75 billion).

The stock has risen 12 percent so far this year, underperforming a 22 percent increase in the FTSE non-life insurance index.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.