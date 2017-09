Oct 1 (Reuters) - British insurance and brokerage services provider Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc said it appointed Nicholas Walsh as a non-executive director.

Walsh has held underwriting, distribution and senior management roles in the industry.

Walsh worked at American International Group Inc till the end of September, where he most recently was vice chairman of AIG Property & Casualty Inc. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)