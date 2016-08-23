FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J.M. Smucker quarterly sales miss estimates
August 23, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

J.M. Smucker quarterly sales miss estimates

Aug 23 (Reuters) - J.M. Smucker Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales due to a drop in demand for its pet food brands such as Kibbles 'n Bits and Meow Mix.

However, net income rose to $170 million, or $1.46 per share, in the first quarter ended July 31 from $136.4 million, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 7 percent to $1.82 billion. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $1.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

