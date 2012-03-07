JMartins Q4 profit dips 3 pct, below forecast

LISBON, March 7 (Reuters) - Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins on Wednesday posted an unexpected 3 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit despite higher sales as it paid more tax and sales costs rose.

Net profit fell to 85 million euros ($111.5 million) compared with an average forecast of 100 million euros in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

Still, for the whole of 2011, Jeronimo Martins’ net profit rose a steep 21 percent higher to 340 million euros on a 13 percent growth in total sales, mainly thanks to its Polish operation, to over 9.8 billion euros. Sales in Portugal last year increased 4 percent despite the country’s recession.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 6 percent in the quarter to 194 million euros. Analysts had forecast, on average, EBITDA of 201 million euros.

Jeronimo Martins, which is the second-largest retailer in Portugal and Poland’s largest food retail firm via its Biedronka discount chain, said total sales rose nearly 7 percent in the quarter from a year ago.

Portugal is taking painful austerity measures to slash its budget deficit under a 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout plan. The economy is expected to contract 3.3 percent this year after shrinking 1.5 percent last year. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting By Patricia Rua and Andrei Khalip)