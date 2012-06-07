FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Smucker's quarterly earnings beat Street on higher prices
June 7, 2012 / 11:22 AM / in 5 years

Smucker's quarterly earnings beat Street on higher prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - J.M. Smucker Co reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street estimates as higher prices and acquisitions helped drive sales at the largest U.S. coffee packager.

The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $104.1 million, or 93 cents per share, compared with $94.9 million, or 82 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.10 per share, trumping analysts’ estimates of 99 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 14 percent to $1.35 billion.

Last year, the company bought Sara Lee Corp’s North American foodservice coffee business and privately held Rowland Coffee Roasters Inc.

