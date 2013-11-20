FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-The J M Smucker Co Q2 earnings per share $1.46
November 20, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-The J M Smucker Co Q2 earnings per share $1.46

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - J. M. Smucker Co : * The J M Smucker Company announces fiscal 2014 second quarter results * Sees FY 2014 sales down about 2 percent * Qtrly earnings per share $1.46 * Sees 2014 non-GAAP earnings per share $5.72 to $5.82 excluding items * Qtrly earnings per share excluding special project costs $ 1.52 * Qtrly net sales $1.56 billion versus $1.63 billion * Says 2014 net sales prior forecast was decrease of 1 percent * Q2 earnings per share view $1.60, revenue view $1.61 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2014 earnings per share view $5.84, revenue view $5.83 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Overall commodity costs were lower during Q2 2014, compared to the second

quarter of 2013, due primarily to green coffee” * Expects segment profit growth in the back half of its fiscal year as lower

peanut costs are realized and manufacturing costs decrease * Lower Q2 sales due to impact of a 4 percent reduction in net price

realization reflecting price declines taken over the past twelve months * Says favorable sales mix contributed 1 percent to net sales in the second

quarter of 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

