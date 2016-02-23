FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-J M Smucker posts Q3 profit of $1.55/share
February 23, 2016 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-J M Smucker posts Q3 profit of $1.55/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typo in headline)

BANGALORE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Feb 23 (Reuters) - J M Smucker Co : * The J M Smucker Company announces fiscal 2016 third quarter results * Qtrly net sales $1.97 billion versus $1.44 billion * Qtrly net income per common share - assuming dilution $1.55 * Qtrly non-GAAP income per common share - assuming dilution $1.76 * Sees 2016 net sales $7.8 billion * Sees 2016 non-GAAP income per common share $5.84 - $5.94 * Sees 2016 adjusted non-GAAP income per common share $6.99 - $7.09 * Sees 2016 capital expenditures $240 million * Qtrly U.S. retail coffee net sales $575.5 million up 1 percent * Q3 U.S. retail consumer foods sales $569.8 million down 5 percent * Q3 earnings per share view $1.62, revenue view $2.05 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.79, revenue view $7.86 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

